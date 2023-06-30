City approves property sale for housing

The Pawhuska City Council, by a vote of 3-to-2, on Thursday, June 22 approved the sale of two surplus parcels of land to businessman Kevin Rowland for the purpose of building residential rental units. Mayor Mark Buchanan voted along with At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson and Ward 2 Councilor Susan Bayro to approve the sale agreement.

The sale price was $1,000 per parcel. Rowland said he wanted to build a 4-plex on a parcel at 1619 Bighill Avenue, and a 3-plex on a parcel at 1400 Parker Avenue.

Ward 1 Councilor Roger Taylor voted “no” because he wanted Rowland to pay more than $1,000 for each parcel. He asked Rowland during the pre-vote discussion if he would be willing to pay $2,000 per lot. Rowland said that he would not be open to that price increase. Taylor explained that he was interested in covering whatever expense city government had incurred in the handling of the land.

Ward 4 Councilor Rodger Milleson voted “no” because he felt charging Rowland $1,000 per lot amounted to overcharging him if city government really wanted to encourage development of new housing.

“I think a dollar a lot would be fine,” Milleson said.

“We’re wanting things built in town. Why don’t we make it as easy as we can?” Milleson said at another point in the discussion.

The Council set two conditions in connection with the approval – that there should be a five-year prohibition on Rowland using the new housing units for anything but regular rental homes, and that Rowland should be able to have a title examination performed to make sure he would have clear title to the parcels.

The restriction on the use of the property was intended to make sure the new housing units could not be used for bed-and-bath purposes rather than longer-term, regular residential rentals.

Rowland said he chose two city-owned surplus properties to develop, from a list of perhaps 7-8 parcels. He said that City Attorney John Heskett suggested a price of $500 per parcel. Rowland clarified that he countered by actually offering $1,000 per parcel.

Rowland indicated that construction on the new housing would likely begin in the spring of 2024, with a view toward completion later in that year.