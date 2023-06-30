Ambulance service problem remains unsolved

Osage County commissioners had nothing new to announce Friday, June 30 regarding some kind of arrangement for ambulance service for Barnsdall and Avant and nearby unincorporated areas. The county was, thus, about to enter the new fiscal year Saturday, July 1 with no ambulance service agreement in place for that part of the county.

The commissioners held a short, end-of-fiscal-year special meeting June 30.

“Short term, no,” District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said, when asked if county government had made progress on the problem. “We have not stopped looking for options.”

For the past five years, Miller EMS, based in Medford, Oklahoma, has provided ambulance service for the towns of Barnsdall and Avant and the surrounding areas. The cost has been $18,000 per month, and county government has paid the majority of the bill.

With the Miller contract expiring, Osage County attempted three times to attract bidders to provide service in the affected area. Only Miller submitted any bid materials. In the latest bidding round, Miller offered two options -- $30,000 per month for Basic Life Support, or $26,000 for Basic Life Support if the company were to be allowed up to 30 outside patient transfers per month.

The county board on June 26 rejected those bids and a day-to-day continuation offer.

A meeting was scheduled late Friday morning, reportedly in Skiatook, where leaders of ambulance service operations for areas near Barnsdall and Avant were to gather and try to figure out how to provide mutual-aid ambulance service coverage for persons in the two-town area until some longer-term arrangement can be made.