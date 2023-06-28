Osage County struggles to meet ambulance care need

With just one meeting left before the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, Osage County commissioners were facing a potentially grim reality – the new fiscal year could begin on Saturday, July 1 with no ambulance service in place for the towns of Barnsdall and Avant and surrounding rural areas.

The commissioners were scheduled to hold a special meeting Friday, June 30 with no ambulance service agreement in place for the Barnsdall-Avant area. District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright agreed, during a telephone conversation Wednesday, June 28 with the Pawhuska Journal-Capital, that things were looking kind of grim in regard to ambulance service.

The cost of ambulance service for the Barnsdall-Avant area has been $18,000 a month, with Osage County government paying most of that amount and the two towns helping out with the cost. Persons living in the unincorporated areas near the towns have not been part of the payment arrangement, but they have benefited from the service.

Miller EMS has been the service provider company for the Barnsdall-Avant area for the past five years. Miller became involved after Samaritan EMS departed.

The Board of County Commissioners on Monday, June 26 voted, 3-0, to reject all bid offerings from Miller for the fiscal year beginning July 1. District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper was not present, but his deputy, Anthony Hudson, voted with the other two commissioners.

The commissioners have recently put ambulance service for the Barnsdall-Avant area out for bid three separate times. County government has made an effort to interest multiple potential service providers, but Miller is the only company that has submitted bids.

In the most recent bid round, Miller submitted two offers – one for Basic Life Support at a monthly rate of $30,000, and a second offer for Basic Life Support at a monthly rate of $26,000 if the company were to be allowed up to 30 outside patient transfers per month. The commissioners reviewed those bids on June 20, but did not make an immediate decision. Piper said he would like the opportunity to have a telephone conversation with company representative Jeremy McLemore about the situation. Hudson did not make any comments June 26 on Piper’s behalf with regard to ambulance service.

The county board also voted, 3-0, on June 26 to reject a day-to-day continuation offer from Miller EMS. That offer concerned the company continuing to provide services in the Barnsdall-Avant area from July 1 forward, if the commissioners did not accept one of the company’s longer-term service bids. Cartwright voiced unhappiness with the day-to-day continuation offer. He said that he had “a real problem” with it. McLemore acknowledged to the Journal-Capital that Miller’s price for the day-to-day continuation service was high. Cartwright was visibly annoyed and described the effect of the day-to-day continuation offer as “backing us in a corner.”

Mayor Shearl Brinson of Avant and Mayor Johnny Kelley of Barnsdall also spoke during the June 26 meeting of the county board. Brinson said Avant could not afford a cost increase at all. Kelley said he didn’t think the towns were the problem.

“I don’t believe this is a Barnsdall and an Avant problem,” Kelley said. “It’s simple, you have to collect money from the people in the rural areas. That’s the problem.”

Kelley explained that rural residents were not opposed to helping, but they had not been included in the financial equation for paying for ambulance service.

James Annas Jr., fire chief in Skiatook, said in the June 26 meeting that Skiatook’s emergency medical personnel could help out in the Barnsdall-Avant area in an emergency, but they could not be committed to any kind of permanent role. Annas emphasized that Skiatook EMS has 89 square miles of service area already.

During the citizen comment period of the June 26 meeting, District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt said the county board would explore every possible option to continue to have an ambulance service provider in place for Barnsdall and Avant. Cartwright spoke of the possibility of eventually having local ambulance service districts, with their own governing boards.

Avant resident Nona Roach said the county commissioners had been talking since January about the problems involved with providing access to ambulance care in the small towns and the rural areas, but had not accomplished anything concrete.

“We’re no closer now than we were in January, when we started talking about it,” Roach said.

Talburt acknowledged the problem had proven thornier than anticipated.

“We thought that this was going to be an easier task,” Talburt said.