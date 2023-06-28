Cooking for a cowboy? Try this recipe

Carla Core Brown

Ronda Alexander will be the very first to admit that she, “couldn’t cook a lick,” when her husband Mike first took his job as a cowboy for Osage Ranch. Ronda disclosed that during those very early years, Frances Morledge took her under her wing and mentored her on the life of being a Cowboy’s wife and the rules of raising country kids. Ronda gives full credit to Frances for being such a positive influence and role model in her life. She shared, “The best gift Frances gave me was learning how to cook.” Often times Ronda vows she can still hear Frances say, “If you have a tough piece of meat, make the tomato soup and potato dish!”

This dish was designed to tenderize a tough steak. Frances made a knock-off version from an old cattlewomen’s recipe.

Frances’s Version:

You can use round steak or sirloin steak. Cut up into quarters, normally 4 to 6 pieces of meat. Flour meat in seasoned flour, dusting off excess. Have cast iron skillet ready with just enough oil to brown the flour on the meat. Drain oil, replace steak. Add 5 to 6 large peeled potatoes, quartered up. Slice up large onion, place on potatoes. Mix Campbell’s tomato soup with 1 can of water in bowl. Add garlic seasoning, salt and pepper. Mix well. Pour over meat and potato mixture. Put in oven at 350 degrees till potatoes are soft and some liquid is absorbed. About 45 minutes to 1 hour. Pull out and serve with cottage cheese, salad, or green beans.

Ronda’s Tweaked Version:

Ingredients:

Round steak or sirloin, quarter up

5 to 6 large peeled potatoes

I use the buttery type yellow gold potatoes. They are creamier.

1 large sweet onion, sliced up

2 cans tomato soup

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Ronda has been making this recipe for nearly 40 years and says if you have ever eaten at her table, you’ve probably had this dish. It holds a lot of history and precious memories. Ronda knows in her heart, it is most definitely Cowboy approved.

