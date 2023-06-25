Commissioners face ambulance service decision

Osage County commissioners on June 20 opened and reviewed bid materials for ambulance services for the Barnsdall/Avant area of the county. The commissioners need to make a decision on the issue before July 1, when the 2023-24 fiscal year begins.

Miller EMS, which has been the ambulance service provider in that part of the county, was the only company to submit bid materials. Miller offered two choices -- $30,000 per month for Basic Life Support for the Barnsdall/Avant area, or $26,000 for Basic Life Support if Miller is allowed up to 30 outside transfers per month.

The commissioners postponed taking action on the offer, but District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said he thought the $30,000 offer, without the outside transfers, would be in the best interests of the county.

Either offer would represent a significant price increase. Miller has been providing ambulance service for the Barnsdall/Avant area for the past five years for $18,000 a month. The county has shared the cost with the towns. It was not immediately clear if the county commissioners would agree for county government to pay the entirety of a cost increase, or if they might turn to the towns for greater assistance.

The bid opening on June 20 marked the third time that ambulance service for Barnsdall and Avant has been put out for bid recently, and Miller is the only company that has responded. District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper asked about reasons why there has been no competition for the business.

Cartwright said he thought that staffing (finding qualified personnel) and issues in the Barnsdall and Avant area were likely the reasons for a lack of competition. The county has made a concerted effort to expand the pool of bidders.

Jeremy McLemore, a representative of Miller, said that the $18,000 per month price dated back to 2014, when a previous ambulance service provider accepted that rate. Miller took over in 2018 at the same rate, he said. Thus, the overall cost has been the same for nearly a decade.

Piper said that he would like to delay action so that he could have a telephone conversation with McLemore about his concerns.

The commissioners decided to delay action, and County Clerk Robin Slack said that she could put the issue on the agenda for a Friday, June 30 special meeting, if desired. It was not immediately clear how things would play out, as consideration of the ambulance matter was placed on the county board’s agenda for its June 26 regular meeting.

Cartwright said he thought the decision about whether to continue doing business with Miller in the Barnsdall/Avant area amounted to seeking a temporary fix to the ambulance service problem.

“We’re just kicking the can down the road at a higher price,” Cartwright said.