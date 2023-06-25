City holds budget hearing

The Pawhuska City Council on June 22 held budget hearing proceedings for spending plans for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which will begin July 1. The hearing, held at the community center, was a discussion-only session, with no decisions being voted on. The Council indicated it would reconvene June 29 to consider approving a budget.

Budget documents circulated during the hearing showed that city government was running a deficit in its General Fund budget for 2022-23 of $478,356 as of April 23. Former Interim City Manager Laura Teague, who resigned in late April, had expressed concern about budget management.

While members of the City Council asked numerous questions June 22 about revenues and proposed expenditures for 2023-24, there was no detailed discussion of why the General Fund had been running a deficit in 2022-23, or about how to prevent that from happening again in 2023-24, other than a cautionary reminder from At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson regarding the dangers involved in projecting sales tax revenue for the next year.

Budget documents showed the total General Fund budget for 2022-23 was $4,787,800, and the proposed General Fund budget for 2023-24 was $5,044,740.

Documents also showed a projected increase in the overall Pawhuska Public Works Authority budget from $7,550,300 for 2022-23 to $8,714,450 in 2023-24.

While there was not a discussion of comprehensive expense control, concerns were aired about the vulnerability of certain city departments to the loss of key personnel due to recruitment by other city governments. In particular, Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy told the Council that the only real incentive Pawhuska offers to its police officers is take-home vehicles. She said that other police departments offer better-priced options for officers who want to buy health insurance for their family members.

Stephen Pippin, who supervises Electricity operations for the city, commented that members of his staff are being recruited by nearby city governments, with offers of better compensation.

City budget preparation has been hampered by personnel changes. Laura Teague resigned as interim city manager in late April, and acting City Manager Bill Sweeden has only been in the job about a month. Additionally, former Assistant City Manager Tonya Hutson has departed city government for another job. She helped out during the June 22 hearing, but is no longer available on a day-to-day basis as the primary number cruncher for city government.

Another concern aired briefly June 22 was how much relief a new animal shelter, anticipated to be coming into operation soon, will give the city when it comes to animal control problems.

“There are like a zillion cats in this town,” Hennesy said. There was a brief, uneasy discussion of difficulties with feral cats, but no one seemed interested in proposing any clear solution.