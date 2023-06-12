Old column contains Bobbie Tolson recipe

Carla Core Brown

Recently, Lance Tolson was sorting through some mementos of his parents and in doing so, he came across a little hidden gem he most graciously gave to me. Lance offered, “ It might be a possibility for your cooking article.”

Thank you, Lance Tolson! The fragile, yellowed, age-worn newspaper clipping is now a cherished treasure of mine. Because of the paper’s condition, I have rewritten COOK’S COLUMN in order to share it once again. The little article is not only a reflection of my dear friend , but a reflection of the friend she was to all. Bobbie Tolson left a lovely legacy and she will remain forever in my heart.

As it’s been written, “Live life in a way, so that you remain in the memories of everyone.”

COOK’S COLUMN

(By Maida Williams)

This is what visiting “round collars” get at our house on Fridays. And they love it! Bobbie (Mrs. Strat) Tolson made it for a cooking demonstration several years ago, and it’s been a standby for me ever since.

I suppose everyone knows that Bobbie once had a regular job making luscious things before admiring audiences. She’s still very good with an admirable line of patter.

This isn’t, of course, what purists call a soufflé, but we call it “Cheese Souffle” and it’s always perfect.

Cheese Souffle

Ingredients:

10-12 slices un-crusted white bread

1/4 lb. margarine

2 cups milk

5 eggs, separated

1/2 lb. sharp cheese, we use Red Label “Cracker Barrel”

Directions:

Butter 8”x8”x2” pyrex baking dish. Gently pull apart half the bread into tiny pieces, making even layer in the dish. Dribble half the melted margarine over this. Grate on 1/3 of the cheese. Make another layer of bread, carefully pulled apart so it remains fairly fluffy. Dribble on remainder of the margarine. Grate on remaining cheese. Then beat egg whites until stiff. Set aside. Beat yolks until thick, add milk and beat until smooth. Then carefully fold egg-milk mixture into the beaten egg whites. This takes time, but is necessary for good results. Spoon the egg-milk mixture over cheese in baking dish. Set in refrigerator for 24 hours. Bake at 325 degrees for at least 50 minutes. Serve proudly.

Now how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR!!??