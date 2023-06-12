Linder runs for county GOP chair

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Dear Editor,

My name is Doreen Linder and I am a seasoned political leader with over three decades of experience. I am proudly campaigning for the position of Osage County GOP Chair. With a deep passion for advancing conservative Republican values and a commitment to strengthening the Republican Party, my aim is to provide an effective party that can promote Republican candidates and their issues.

Having relocated to Oklahoma nearly 15 years ago, I have immersed herself in the local community and developed a profound appreciation for Pawhuska, Osage County, and Oklahoma. The current state and local governments promote low taxes and responsible spending practices along with a respect for people living free from government interference. However, we can never take for granted that things will always be the way they are now. I have come from two other states who quickly went from Red to Blue and taxes went up, crime went up, and government responsibility and accountability went by the wayside. The last thing I want is for that to happen in this state. Therefore, I strongly believe that elected officials must remain accountable to the electorate. An effective Republican Party that educates voters and turns out the vote, can ensure this crucial aspect of democratic government. I was raised in New Jersey and then moved to Pennsylvania.

Making the party an effective tool for Conservative, Republican Candidates who wish to get elected to public office is what is important. Many people are sick and tired of status quo candidates who are lukewarm on issues and do nothing. Republicans want candidates who are firm on issues and make a difference. They are tired of choosing from the lesser of two evils. The Osage GOP will educate voters about candidates, their issues, and after the election, ensure that candidates are accountable. The effectiveness of an educated voter population is that they can vote candidates out as quickly as they were voted in. Republicans are serious and there is no time to waste to have someone lead the county party who is ineffective and at the stage of learning. 2024 is a very important election year and the party needs someone who knows campaign tactics, pointing out the differences between lukewarm candidates and Conservative Republicans and getting out the vote. Republicans need to have a voice in Osage County and Oklahoma politics. They want to win!

With my extensive background in politics, I possess the knowledge and skills required to lead the Osage County Republican Party effectively. I have had a wide range of roles in various campaigns, as well as grassroots organizing, and the legislative process. By leveraging my expertise, I aim to cultivate an environment where conservative Republican candidates can thrive, receive support, and successfully represent their interests. More can be found out about me and my campaign at www.doreenlinder.com.

Sincerely,

Doreen Linder