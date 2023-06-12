Cowboy museum to offer holiday special

The Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum is planning to offer a Father’s Day special treat – free access from 9 a.m. to Noon on Sunday, June 18, in honor of the 69th edition of the Ben Johnson Steer Roping, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. that day at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The Ben Johnson Steer Roping is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned competition this year.

The Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum is located at the intersection of Sixth Street and Leahy Avenue in Pawhuska. It is normally open Monday through Saturday, and it charges admission fees for all visitors except children under the age of 7 years.

The Museum features a wealth of information and memorabilia regarding champion cowboys and cowgirls from Osage County, as well as exhibits dealing with ranching, western art and the lives of Ben Johnson Sr. and Ben Johnson Jr. The Museum honors both Ben Johnsons.

June 18 will be the final day of the annual series of special events that comprise Ben Johnson Days. The schedule for the festive period begins Wednesday, June 14, and arguably the busiest day of the week will be Saturday, June 17.

June 17 will begin with the annual Osage County Cattlemen’s Association Ranch Tour at 8 a.m. Just an hour later, at 9 a.m., the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA) Junior Ranch Rodeo is scheduled. At 10 a.m., the D.D. Kyler Memorial Steer Roping is to begin at the Bar K Arena. At 2 p.m. at the county fairgrounds, a Women’s Ranch Rodeo is slated. And that evening, the second night of Working Ranch Cowboys Association rodeo competition for adults is planned.

All of that is to be followed by a Rodeo Dance at 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds, with the Tulsa Playboys providing music.

Another special event during Ben Johnson Days – and one that has received less attention than it merits – is the annual “Uncorked” party, sponsored by the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. “Uncorked” is to be held at the Agriculture Building at the county fairgrounds on Thursday evening, June 15. Call the Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208 for ticket information.