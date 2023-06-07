Steer roping event to be sanctioned by PRCA this year

If all things Western -- from watching top-flight rodeo competition to shopping for your own gear -- appeal to you, a week of great excitement is just around the corner.

This will be the 69th year for the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping, which is held on Father’s Day, and organizer Cody Garnett said the 2023 competition will be officially sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The sanctioning of the event is a new development.

The field this year for the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping will be 40 cowboys – the top 30 PRCA competitors, plus 10 “wildcards” drawn from the Will Rogers Stampede at Claremore, Garnett said. Winnings from the Ben Johnson roping will count toward standings for the National Finals Rodeo.

While it is a much-loved holiday classic, the Ben Johnson roping is just one of multiple rodeo events coming up during Ben Johnson Days. On Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, visitors to the Osage County Fairgrounds will have the opportunity to witness ranch rodeo competition officially sanctioned by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association. There are to be 24 teams in the ranch rodeo field, and the winner will go to the WRCA World Championship. Garnett said several local teams are scheduled to participate – a Drummond team, a Stierwalt-Trentman team, a Sooner Cattle team, and a Buford Ranch – Osage Division team.

Also scheduled at the Osage County Fairgrounds is a women’s rodeo at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, sanctioned by the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association (WRRA), and that morning at 9 a.m. there will be a WRCA Junior Ranch Rodeo.

There is much more, but the officially sanctioned rodeo events are an indicator that the level of competition available for viewing in Pawhuska on Father’s Day weekend will be high.

If gear is what you want, the John Israel Cowboy Trade Show will open at 1 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at the county fairgrounds. More than 50 vendors will be offering items including boots, hats, saddles, bits, spurs, leatherwork, jewelry and collectibles.

You may also want to hear the Tulsa Playboys play at 10 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds for the rodeo dance. The Tulsa Playboys are a veteran Western Swing group. Rodney Lay, who was Roy Clark’s bandleader for two decades, is in the group.

The Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping honors Ben Johnson Sr., who died of cancer in 1952. Ben Johnson Days pays homage to both Ben Johnson Sr. and Ben Johnson Jr., (1918-1996), who was a rodeo champion and a movie actor who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “The Last Picture Show.”