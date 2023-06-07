Business Spotlight: Ashford has high hopes for Fairfax

Osage County towns, including Fairfax, need a basis for sustainable tourist traffic, Skiatook resident James Ashford says. Ashford and a business partner have invested in four buildings in Fairfax, with a view toward improving them and offering products and services they hope will appeal to visitors.

The four buildings are located downtown, near the Osage Nation WIC building. What Ashford and his partner are planning toward is using one building for a cigar/bourbon lounge, another for a Native American souvenir shop, a third to offer authentic Indigenous cuisine cooking classes, and the fourth for a cafe’ – the recreation of the Silver Moon Café’.

Ashford said he anticipates using local sources for food to be prepared in the Indigenous cuisine cooking classes.

“It will be farm to table,” he said. Ashford explains that his interest in the redevelopment of Fairfax originated through an effort to help a non-profit in that community led in part by Kay Bills.

Ms. Bills is Osage and a former U.S. Commerce Department official with a background in Native American business development. She is the lead contact for a non-profit formed last year, called Friends of Fairfax, Inc.

Ashford said that once the business plan for his proposed commercial development in downtown Fairfax is built out, an investment group will be assembled. There is no strict timetable, but he hopes to be able to move pretty expeditiously.

“We have to use the movie as a trampoline to sustainable community development,” Ashford said, voicing concern that the rush of attention Fairfax will likely receive as a result of the release of the Martin Scorsese movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be relatively temporary.

He also spoke hopefully of concepts for other developments, such as a destination for RVs (recreational vehicles), and a possible FBI Museum; and he added the hope that if development activities in Fairfax are successful, the energy can spread over time to other locations – such as Hominy.