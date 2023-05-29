Will Fairfax be ready for tourists?

James Ashford, of Skiatook, on Wednesday, May 24, voiced concern about whether financial resources intended to help small businesses, including startups, will be made available to entrepreneurs in time for preparations to be made for a surge in Osage County tourism that is anticipated to coincide with the release of the new Martin Scorsese movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“If we don’t get it ready, the tourism will come in and dry up really quickly,” Ashford said during a May 24 meeting of the board of the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority. Kay Bills, of Grayhorse, who is a member of the board, arranged for representatives of private lending institutions and government agencies that handle business financing to attend the meeting and provide information.

Ashford said he has purchased property in Fairfax that he intends to develop with an eye toward serving tourists visiting Osage County. The Scorsese movie could draw a great deal of public attention to the town of Fairfax, which had a population in 2020 of about 1,129.

According to a review by Shannon Shaw Duty in the Osage News, the Scorsese film made its world premiere May 20, 2023 in France, at the Cannes Film Festival. It had a run time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and received a 9-minute standing ovation, Duty wrote. Based on David Grann’s book of the same name, the movie tells the story of the murder of Osages for their oil wealth. Oklahoma Lieutenant Gov. Matt Pinnell attended the showing of the movie.

Mary Beth Moore, director of Osage County Tourism, was among those who attended the May 24 meeting of the Industrial Trust Authority board. Moore issued a request for assistance in helping persons who visit Osage County because of their curiosity about the Scorsese movie and the Osage people.

“This is not Tourism’s story to tell,” Moore said of the horrific and intensely personal story that “Killers of the Flower Moon” relates. She pointed out that the Osage families and overall Osage community affected by the crimes is still a living, breathing portion of the Osage County community.

“This is kind of my call for help, you might say,” Moore said.

Bills wasn’t just bringing private and government lenders to the Industrial Trust Authority board meeting to talk about the movie and tourism. Her project was broader in scope and intended to spur the development of contacts between lenders and entrepreneurs.

“We are not getting the small business lending out,” Bills said, characterizing the current situation as one where too little assistance is available to persons wishing to start or expand businesses.

Bills is the president of Strategic Native American Partnerships, LLC. She has also been the driving force behind the recent development of a new group to promote the future development of Fairfax. The group is called Friends of Fairfax. Bills, who is Osage, is a former U.S. Department of Commerce official.

A catered meal for the board meeting, held at the Tri-County Tech building in Pawhuska, was provided by Nita May BBQ, a Fairfax small business.

Photo Caption: Kay Bills