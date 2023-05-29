This tomato soup deserves a parade!

Carla Core Brown

If there is one thing I know to be true, it is that Osage County is filled to capacity with amazing cooks. From generation to generation, “tried and true recipes” have been recorded, shared, and collected by family, church family, and friends, creating a culinary legacy. If you are new to collecting recipes or have been at it for years, I highly recommend making a note of the date you acquired your new-found favorite because it’s quite fun to look back to see how long you’ve been preparing and maybe even sharing your little treasure of goodness.

On March 17, 2001, my dear friend, Cathy Ross, made tomato soup for a gathering of friends and me. It wasn’t just ANY run-of-the-mill tomato soup, either! It was top shelf, standing ovation, someone-have-a-parade-worthy tomato soup! Yes!! It was outrageously delicious. When I asked for the recipe, Cathy was happy to share. (In my non-biased opinion, Cathy should compile her recipes into a sure-to-be-best-selling cookbook. I would purchase the first copy!)

Although Cathy has moved to Texas, I know her heart belongs to her hometown of Pawhuska. Bless her!

Cathy's Sherried Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

6 Tbsp. melted butter

1 pound yellows, diced

46 Oz. can tomato juice

24 Oz. can diced tomatoes in juice

2 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. white pepper

1 tsp. celery salt

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped (or, if dried use less)

2 Tbsp. chicken base

¾ cup dry sherry

1 cup heavy cream

Saute' onions in butter until translucent. Add tomatoes with their juice. Add rest of ingredients except sherry and cream. Heat thoroughly. Add sherry and cream and heat again but do not return to a boil. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Serves 10. Now how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!