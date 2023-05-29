Hargraves honored in Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C.

Capt. William Riley "Willy" Hargraves, who worked for the Osage County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades, was among fallen law officers honored recently in ceremonial observances in Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C.

Capt. Hargraves, 44, died the morning of Aug. 19, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 18, west of Pawhuska and north of Fairfax. He was commuting to work. He is survived by his wife, Emily Hargraves, and by three children, Ben Hargraves, Gracie Hargraves, and Presley Perrier.

Ronnie Stevens, of the Osage County Sheriff's Office, said the office sent representation to the ceremonial observances. Hargraves and other fallen law officers were honored during a candlelight vigil May 13 and a ceremony May 15 in Washington, as well as during a ceremony May 19 in Oklahoma City, Stevens said. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who grew up in Hominy, spoke at the Oklahoma ceremony, Stevens said.

Hargraves' name is now recorded in both the state capital and the national capital, among the names of those in law enforcement who died while in the service of their communities, Stevens said.

Hargraves was also a fireman and served on the Shidler Board of Education. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said Hargraves was a career law-enforcement officer, whose mother had also been jail administrator and an investigator for the Osage County S.O.

"He was a phenomenal guy," Virden said in the aftermath of Hargraves' passing. "I can't even begin to tell you how big a gap he's going to leave in our office."

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office, Hargraves began his law enforcement career in 1998, when Russell Cottle, who was then the sheriff of Osage County, hired him to work as a jailer. Two years later, Hargraves was promoted to field deputy, and in 2003 he was promoted to K-9 handler and became involved in efforts to prevent drug abuse in the schools.

In 2006, Osage County Sheriff Ty Koch promoted Hargraves to Patrol Lieutenant, where he was responsible for supervising all of the patrol activities and conducting criminal investigations for the west area of Osage County.

In 2020, Sheriff Virden promoted him to Jail Lieutenant, where he supervised the everyday operations of the Osage County Detention Center and Transportation Division. After Capt. Charlie Cartwright retired in 2021, Hargraves was promoted to Jail Administrator/Captain. Hargraves had become Captain for Investigations earlier in 2022.