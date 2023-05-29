Families enjoy 'Western Day' at the Library

Yvonne Rose

Children and their parents gathered in the Pawhuska Library’s community room May 24 to hear the story "Ten-Gallon Bart," by author Susan Stevens Crummel, and illustrated by Dorothy Donohue. "Ten-Gallon Bart" was read by Ashley Turney. This story is a great favorite of Mrs. Turney and her family, and Ashley voiced each character individually (Bart the dog, the gruff Sheriff of Dog City), Miss Kitty (a kitty cat in a calico dress), and Billy the Kid (a baaad-tempered goat). Children enjoyed the story and the comeuppance of Billy the Kid. Adults chuckled at the play on words as they remembered a certain well-known TV Western series.

Following the story, Library Director Yvonne Rose explained the Summer Reading Challenge 2023: Each child who reads 10 books at his or her reading/age level, and writes the titles on his Reading Log, will receive a $5 gift certificate. The 10-book challenge can be met multiple times. Fill the entire Reading Log with 40 titles, and receive a BIGGER gift certificate! This year’s Reading Challenge runs through July 31, 2023.

Next the group moved to the Library lawn for outdoor fun: steer riding, plus hotdogs and lemonade. Longhorn steer Micky Junior, owned by Steve and Jamie Clement, was in full saddle and halter. Steve and Jamie helped each child mount, then walked Micky around the lawn as he carried a happy rider. Jamie and Steve were assisted by their daughter, Crystal Themm, and granddaughter, Samantha.

Hot dogs were grilled by Scoutmaster Bruce Hendren, who was assisted by his wife Sharon Hendren and two members of his scout troop. Chips and lemonade rounded out the picnic.

Volunteer Linda Boone organized the children into three groups, to take turns at steer riding and picnicking.

41 children and 23 parents/grandparents, plus 9 adult volunteers, participated in the Western Day kick-off, which equaled a total attendance of 73 to open Summer Reading Program 2023.

Library Director Yvonne Rose and the Library staff wish to thank everyone who took part in kicking off Summer Reading 2023! Summer Reading Programs take place each Wednesday at 12:45 pm, through June 28, 2023.

Our next Summer Reading Program is on Wednesday June 31, with Kadie’s Kritters Petting Zoo and owner Kadie Griffin. Kadie and her Kritters are favorites each year. Last summer the Kritters included bunnies, goats, ponies, and a baby wallaby (small kangaroo.) Attend May 31 at 12:45 pm and meet the Kritters of 2023!

Funding for the Summer Reading Program is provided by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Photo Caption: Children enjoyed riding Micky Jr. during "Western Day" at the Pawhuska Library. Photo courtesy of Debbie Reed.