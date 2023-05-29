Cartwright works on advertising policy

Osage County commissioners informally agreed May 22 that District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright would develop a proposal regarding a policy for the placement of advertisements regarding official business.

There was an item on the May 22 agenda of the Board of County Commissioners for a discussion of advertising, but no language allowing board action. Thus, no vote was taken regarding Cartwright developing a proposal. It was just an agreed path forward on the subject, with an acknowledgement that an agenda item would be necessary for the Tuesday, May 30 meeting to allow Cartwright to share his proposal with his colleagues.

The county board’s May 22 discussion of advertising policy followed up on concerns expressed in its May 15 meeting.

On May 15, District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper raised a question about the county having received just one bid for the purchase of food items. The board decided to delay action on the single bid that had been received for one week, to allow the County Clerk’s office time to supply the commissioners with a comparison of prices in the new food bid with food prices the county had paid in the past.

Later in the May 15 meeting, during the citizen comment period, Jerry Butterbaugh voiced concern about trying to get better results from county advertising for competitive bids.

During the May 22 advertising conversation among the commissioners, there was interest voiced in making sure that ads regarding events or activities in particular areas of the county (Osage County is the largest county in Oklahoma) would be advertised in publications based closest to those areas, or most likely to be read by citizens in those areas. Butterbaugh commented that if he were a resident of Hominy, he would be unable to look in that town’s paper for advertising information regarding tax sales of local properties.

Members of the Board of County Commissioners also voiced interest in having information of value to the public placed on the county’s website. Kay Bills, of Grayhorse, said she thinks the website needs to be updated.

Other relevant issues mentioned were the cost of newspaper advertising and the declining circulation of newspapers.

County Clerk Robin Slack was not present for the May 22 meeting. One of her deputy clerks provided answers to the commissioners regarding the manner in which ads are being placed. The deputy clerk indicated that the Clerk’s office has primarily been advertising in the Fairfax paper, in District 3. That comment matched a May 15 comment from Slack.

The county ceased advertising in the Journal-Capital in September 2022. When the newspaper questioned Slack via email about the change, she complained about what she described as a customer service problem. The paper pointed out to her that she had not asked anyone at the PJ-C for help with any problem. There had also been no consultation with the Board of County Commissioners about any customer service problem with placing ads in Pawhuska. There has recently been a bit of county advertising in the Pawhuska paper, at commissioner request.

Cartwright explained Friday, May 26 that the advertising policy issue did not make the agenda for the board's May 30 meeting for some reason, but he indicated that he intended to have the issue placed on the next meeting agenda.

