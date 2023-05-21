'Wahzhazhe' to be performed at Fort Scott, Kansas

Submitted

Tickets are now on sale for performances this July at Fort Scott, Kansas, of "Wahzhazhe: An Osage Ballet."

This moving story of the Osage people is coming to Fort Scott, Kansas for three performances July 21-22, 2023. Adult tickets (ages 16 and up) are $35 while tickets for children (ages 15 and below) are $15 each. Discount early bird prices are available until May 31. Tickets can be purchased online at https://friendsoffsnhs.ticketspice.com/wahzhazhe or by visiting the Friends of Fort Scott National Historic Site on Facebook. Persons needing assistance with online purchases can do so, in person, at the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce.

The rich history of the Osage Nation is brought to life in this stunningly beautiful stage performance using traditional drumming, colorful costumes, and contemporary dance. The heart-pounding drumbeats, rhythmic dancing, and compelling stories of Wahzhazhe are sure to delight dancing enthusiasts and history fans of all ages. The show has been performed for the Pope in Philadelphia, Pa., at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C. and most recently at Branson, Missouri. Fort Scott performances will be held Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Friends of Fort Scott National Historic Site in partnership with the National Park Service are hosting Wahzhazhe as part of Fort Scott National Historic Site's educational programming. These performances will be the highlight in a series of Native American programs being offered by the park this year. The Friends are seeking sponsors to help offset the cost of bringing the performance to Fort Scott. Contact friendsoffsnhs@gmail.com for more information.