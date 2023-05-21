Summer Reading offers six weeks of youth programs

The annual Summer Reading Program of the Pawhuska Library is about to begin for 2023. The program will consist of six weekly programs planned for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as a reading challenge for the children.

The six weekly programs are scheduled for each Wednesday, beginning on May 24. The programs will begin at 12:45 p.m. and conclude by 1:45 p.m. The first program, on May 24, is to be “Steer Riding with Mickey Junior.” In addition to riding an actual steer, children will be entertained with Western stories and a surprise. On May 31, children who attend will be able to enjoy a petting zoo. The title of the May 31 program is “Kadie’s Kritters Petting Zoo.” There will be bunnies, goats, ponies and more.

On June 7 the program title is “Mad Science of Oklahoma!” Children will learn about scientists employing teamwork to tackle challenges. On June 14, there is to be a carnival on the library lawn or, if the weather is a problem, it will be inside the library. On June 21, the program title is “Finer Arts of Oklahoma! Stories and More!”

Then, on June 28, the final program for the 2023 Summer Reading Program will be the annual return of magician Michael Corley. Mr. Corley dressed as a pirate in 2022 for his summer reading magic show in Pawhuska. There’s no telling what he’ll do this time.

The Reading Challenge involves children keeping a record in a Reading Log of books they have read during the summer. Children who read 10 books and record the titles and author information in their Reading Logs will receive a gift certificate, the Pawhuska Library said. Youngsters who read 40 books and record the titles and author information in their Reading Logs will receive even nicer gift certificates.

If you have questions, contact the Pawhuska Library at 918-287-3989.