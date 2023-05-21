Cattlemen's Week is coming up fast

There’s just a month left before a week of special events in the Pawhuska area that will highlight ranching, rodeo competition and the Western Way of Life in general. Whether you call it Cattlemen’s Week or Ben Johnson Days or something else, the second full week of June 2023 will be a chance to blow away any spring blues that may be weighing you down.

If you need information or assistance regarding an event, contact persons and phone numbers are as follows: Cody Garnett, at 918-429-6349 for the WRCA Ranch Rodeo and/or the Ben Johnson Steer Roping; Jeanne Strom, at 918-287-4170 for Cattlemen’s events; 918-900-6161 for the Constantine Theater; 918-636-3443 for the D.D. Kyler Memorial Steer Roping; and 918-671-0192 for the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping.

The Ben Johnson Artisans of the West event will get the ball rolling for the week on Wednesday, June 14 at the Constantine Theater with an Opening Mixer at 6 p.m. Artisans of the West is to be a multiday affair that will feature crafts such as bit and spur making, saddle making, silversmithing and bootmaking. For information, contact the Constantine Theater at 918-900-6161.

The annual “Uncorked” party is being planned for 5 p.m. the next day, June 15. Call the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208 for more.

Things will explode on Friday with the annual Osage County Cattlemen’s Association luncheon, the Buddy Hartness Steer Roping, the opening of the John Israel Cowboy Trade Show, and the WRCA Ranch Rodeo that evening.

The fun will continue Saturday with the Osage County Cattlemen’s Association Ranch Tour, the WRCA Junior Ranch Rodeo, the D.D. Kyler Memorial Steer Roping, the WRRA Women’s Ranch Rodeo, the WRCA Ranch Rodeo and a 10 p.m. Rodeo Dance featuring the musical stylings of the Tulsa Playboys.

The main event Sunday, which is also Father’s Day, will be the 69th annual Ben Johnson Steer Roping, which in addition to being great entertainment is also an anti-cancer fundraiser.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Cara Zibell at 918-559-9967 or Ashley Davis at 214-642-1309.