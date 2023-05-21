Arts in Alternative Education art show held downtown

Randy Smith/Art Maker LLC

Art Maker LLC is proud to announce the first official student art show from its newest program, Arts in Alternative Education Community Partnership. The exhibit was held last Friday in The Old Firehouse, 100-120 W. Main St., Pawhuska, OK 74056.

Doors opened to the public on May 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; entrance was free and complimentary coffee and light hors d'oeuvres were available for guests.

In the new year, Art Maker has been fortunate to launch a pilot arts program, Arts in Alternative Education, in the Pawhuska Public Schools Alternative Education School. Middle and High School students enrolled in Alternative Education have been receiving daily instruction in process art with special drama and dance modules. The students have had the opportunity to create a visual art portfolio, attend a professional ballet production, visit a working art studio, and attend the Philbrook Museum’s most recent exhibit.

Anna and Joshua Smith, the instructors, and administrators of the Arts in Alternative Education program, are extremely proud of their students’ participation, growth, and creative abilities. They are thankful for the funding the program has received and plan to seek funding for the fall semester of 2023 and beyond.

Arts in Alternative Education Community Partnership would not be possible without the support and funding of Running Strong for American Indian Youth and the Oklahoma Arts Council (which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts), as well as the support and partnership of Pawhuska Public Schools.

Art Maker is a non-profit organization championing the arts and arts education in Pawhuska and the surrounding area. If you are interested in making a tax-deductible contribution, please visit the website: www.artmakerllc.org, email at osageballet@gmail.com, or call Art Maker Director Randy Smith at 918-704-4668.

Photo Caption: Art Maker LLC held an art show Friday, May 12 at the old firehouse in downtown Pawhuska for the work of students in the Pawhuska Public Schools alternative education program.