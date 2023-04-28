Try Nancysu Herron's herbed veggie platter

Carla Core Brown

Jackpot bells had to have been ringing loudly in 2006 when Nancysu Herron moved to Osage County from Sun Valley, Nevada! All who have met Nancysu know she has spent countless hours at our public library, documenting page upon page of rich and helpful information regarding our beloved community. Her skill with genealogy research has been a true asset to Pawhuska and Osage County.

Nancysu, the former Reno Rodeo Queen, (1962-1964), was quite attracted to Osage County, especially since her Aunt had married into the Ben Johnson family. She enjoys entertaining and has been known to host some fabulous winter solstice parties. One of her “go-to” party recipes is her herbed veggie platter. Whether this tasty dish is served during a solstice party or otherwise, it’s a proven winner….just like Nancysu!

Nancysu Herron’s Herbed Veggie Party Platter

1 small head of cauliflower, broken into florets

1 medium bunch of broccoli, cut into florets

2 medium zucchini, cut into ¼ inch slices

½ cup butter or margarine, cubed

¾ tsp. dried thyme

¾ tsp. dried parsley flakes

½ tsp. onion salt

2 medium tomatoes, cut into wedges

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

On a large round microwave safe platter, arrange the cauliflower, broccoli and zucchini. Cover and microwave on high for 7 minutes or until crisp-tender, rotating a half turn three times; drain.

In a small microwave safe bowl, combine the butter, thyme, parsley and onion salt. Cover and microwave on high for 1 minute or until the butter is melted. Arrange tomatoes on platter. Drizzle butter mixture over vegetables; sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Cook, uncovered, on high for 1-2 minutes or until heated through. Yield: 8-10 servings. Now how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!