Ron Reed to try gala coin flipping again

Osage County rancher Ron Reed is getting ready to make another attempt this Saturday, April 29, at the coin-flipping game that left a lasting impression among those who attended the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce gala in March of 2014.

The 2023 Pawhuska Chamber gala is scheduled for Saturday evening in the Agriculture Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The game, as played at the 2014 gala, consisted of persons in the audience indicating whether they believed each coin flip would result in a “heads” or a “tails” when the coin to be tossed hit the floor. Those who guessed correctly moved to the next round, while those who guessed incorrectly were eliminated.

The result of the March 2014 Pawhuska game, according to an October 2014 news story by Kathryn Swan in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital, was 17 straight “heads” results and a claim to a world record.

When you look up the consecutive coin-flip record now on your cell phone, the result you get at “guinnessworldrecords.com” is that the record is “inactive” and no applications are being accepted for it. The Guinness result page also attributes the accepted record to a London, England man named Billy Morgan, who in July 2003 reportedly used a United Kingdom 10-pence piece to achieve eight straight “heads” results.

Mrs. Swan’s October 2014 news story says that the Guinness World Records organization confirmed the acceptance of an application on behalf of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce’s coin-toss game from March 2014.

It’s 2023 now, and whatever happened with the record application, Billy Morgan of London still shows up on one’s cell phone as the holder of the world record.

“I’ll be doing the flipping again,” Mr. Reed told the Journal-Capital last week.

The theme of the Pawhuska Chamber gala this year is “1923” and guests are encouraged to “wear your finest 1920s threads for an evening at the swankiest joint in town.”

Tickets for this event are $75 each, and tables of 8 seats may be reserved for $700. Call the Chamber at 918-287-1208 for tickets, table reservations or sponsorship opportunities. This is the Chamber’s largest fundraiser event of the year.

A silent auction is to begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and a live auction to follow.

Live Auction items include a variety of items and experiences sure to interest those with the resources to bid on them – from a Discovery Flight and “Hundred Dollar Hamburger” donated by Emrich Aerial Spraying, to a Shrimp Boil for 20 donated by Jack and Ashley Drummond, to a Dinner Party with music and dancing for 8 couples donated by Wolf Creek Ranch.

Attendees will also be on-hand to see if Ron Reed can muster the same coin-flipping magic that he demonstrated nine years ago.

Photo caption: Debbie Reed, at right, takes a look to see which side of the coin is facing upward.