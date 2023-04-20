Who knew her name was EDNA?

Carla Core Brown

Can you recall a time during the innocence of childhood when you learned one of your elders actually had a NAME? For an example, it might have come as quite a shock if you weren’t prepared to learn your teacher wasn’t simply Mrs. Jones but actually, Linda Jones, and that followed with the double whammy she lived in a home and didn’t sleep at the school???? Who knew?

Such was the case with me when I learned Grandma Core was actually Edna. EDNA??? Who was EDNA? None of my older cousins had ever referred to Grandma Core as Edna. My parents and I strictly went to Grandma Core’s house; never-ever Edna’s. But sure enough, one day daddy confirmed she was Edna Townsend Core, an original Osage allottee. Who knew?

The following recipe comes from among the traditional Indian foods. Even though the ingredients are few and the instructions quite simplistic, there’s an art to making it taste rich, tender, and give that melt-in-your-mouth tasteful experience. This is my Grandma Core’s recipe.

Edna Core’s Meat Gravy

2 lbs. round steak water, flour

2 Tbsp. shortening salt and pepper to taste

**Cut the meat into fairly large “squares” of large-size serving pieces. Using a large skillet, prepare the meat in hot shortening until it begins to brown. Add 2 to 3 cups of water or just enough to cover the meat. Season with salt and pepper, then cover with a lid. The meat will cook over medium-high heat until most of the water boils out and the meat becomes tender. If the meat has not become tender but the water is almost gone, simply add a little more water and continue to steam the meat. Once the meat is tender, add 2 Tablespoons of flour and water to make a gravy.

(This recipe was taught to me by my Aunt Dorothy Core Manzer.)

Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!