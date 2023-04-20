Drummond, Kane to headline library event

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her friend, cookbook author Cyndi Kane, are slated to headline an inaugural event Tuesday, April 25 for the new Pawhuska Public Library Foundation Fund.

A $5,000 estate bequest made it possible to set up the Pawhuska Public Library Foundation Fund through the Tulsa Community Foundation. The inaugural event will be an open house at the Library at 5:30 p.m. April 25.

Library Director Yvonne Rose has issued an invitation for everyone in the community to attend and find out how the new fund will benefit the Library and the community it serves.

“What if your town did not have a public library?” Rose asked in comments she provided regarding the open house. “There would be no publicly accessible printed books, magazines or newspapers. No computers. No ebooks. No place to study. No place for quiet. No place to explore talents. No place to consider a trade. No history. No government. No place to get copies, printouts and email. No place to hang out with friends or have a club meeting.”

Rose also asked readers to consider how they might support their public library.

“First, by using your library,” Rose said. “Library patrons know the worth of their library, what they themselves use, and what else is needed in their community’s library. Next, by giving to your library. Gifts raise the quality of the library beyond what tax dollars can provide, and ensure the long-term stability of the library.”

Rose said there are three initial goals of the Pawhuska Public Library Foundation Fund. These are to ensure the continuity of the Book Fund established by Mr. Gerald Leddington; to conduct staff development through scholarships and internships; and to save for capital investments.

Rose explained that the book fund principal is currently being spent at a rate of about $5,000 per year. The Library would like to build up the principal rather than continuing to deplete it.

Pawhuska Chamber to hold annual Gala Fundraiser on April 29

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to hold its annual Gala Fundraiser on Saturday evening, April 29 in the Ag Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The theme of the event this year is “1923” and guests are encouraged to “wear your finest 1920s threads for an evening at the swankiest joint in town.”

Tickets for this event are $75 each, and tables of 8 seats may be reserved for $700. Call the Chamber at 918-287-1208 for tickets, table reservations or sponsorship opportunities. This is the Chamber’s largest fundraiser event of the year.

A silent auction is to begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and a live auction to follow.

Live Auction items include a variety of items and experiences sure to interest those with the resources to bid on them – from a Discovery Flight and “Hundred Dollar Hamburger” donated by Emrich Aerial Spraying, to a Shrimp Boil for 20 donated by Jack and Ashley Drummond, to a Dinner Party with music and dancing for 8 couples donated by Wolf Creek Ranch.