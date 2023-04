Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Cowboy and master craftsman John David Israel, 83, of Wynona, looks on Sunday, April 2, as a sign for John Israel Way is unveiled. The Wynona community honored Mr. Israel during a ceremony Sunday afternoon. An enthusiastic crowd gathered for the event. Wynona Mayor Della Carter presented him with a proclamation from the local municipal government. He also received a document honoring him from Gov. Kevin Stitt.