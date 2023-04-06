Spring winds bring fire danger

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Pawhuska municipal firefighters and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) firefighters on Friday, March 31 battled fires in northern Pawhuska. The old Stuart house burned on Dial Hill. The structure was reportedly unoccupied. Wind on Friday pushed fire eastward, toward another house, but firefighters put that out. Firefighters were setting back fires on Friday afternoon, as winds were expected to shift during the night. One of the BIA crews that helped fight fires in the Pawhuska area was from Oregon.