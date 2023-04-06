ON Museum to hold reception

Osage Nation Communications

The Osage Nation Museum is hosting a reception to express appreciation to Dr. Garrick Bailey for his recent donation to the Museum on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

The Roberta and Garrick Bailey Collection was accumulated over a lifetime of scholarly studies of Osages and otherAmerican Indian tribes. Dr. Bailey is one of the leading scholars of Osage studies during the 20th and early 21st centuries. As such, ONM pays tribute to him for his contributions to the study of Osage culture, history, and art. Dr. Bailey’s significant works include "The Osage and the Invisible World", "Traditions of the Osage", and "Art of the Osage" with Dr. Dan Swan.

Garrick Bailey was a professor of Anthropology at the University of Tulsa for more than 50 years. A native Oklahoman, he has been a Weatherhead Scholar at the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, an NEH fellow, and a Senior Fellow in Anthropology at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. He has served on both the Indian Health Advisory Committee, Indian Health Service, and the Review Committee of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), Department of the Interior.

“Dr. Bailey expressed to us that he wanted his collection to be seen and used by Osages and to be within the community. He saw the Osage Nation Museum as a place where that could happen,” related ONM director Marla Redcorn-Miller. She further shared, “Dr. Bailey’s connections run deep among many Osage families whom he said were always good to him and generous. He also wishes to acknowledge his late wife and lifelong partner RobertaBailey, who was an integral part in the accumulation of this premier collection.”

