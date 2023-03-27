Rhonda Gordineer offers Macaroni Salad

Carla Core Brown

“Be not forgetful to entertain strangers; for some have entertained angels unawares.” You know, some among us are always so kind hearted, sweet spirited, and generous to a fault that I’m convinced they must be angels with their wings concealed. Surely you too know of someone whose wings must be hidden and out of sight.

Such is the case with my longtime friend and Pawhuska High School alum, Rhonda Pace Gordineer. Rhonda never seeks the limelight, desires attention or needs accolades. She’s forever and a day looking for a way to bless someone and to simply make our world a better place. It’s easy to see Jesus inside her.

Rhonda loves her family time. She has many interests and talents; among them are collecting and trying new recipes. (That’s my kind of friend!) She recently whipped up a new pasta salad recipe she had found in a cookbook. In true Rhonda fashion, she gave some of it to me. Holy Macaroni!!! It was out of this world.

MACARONI SALAD

1 - 16 ounce pkg. macaroni, cooked

4 grated carrots

1 cup green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

2 scant cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup vinegar

1 can Eagle Brand Milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients, mix well, and refrigerate.

Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!