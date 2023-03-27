Post 198 to help veterans with sales tax exemption registration
Danny Mooney, adjutant for American Legion Post 198 of Pawhuska, said the post will be providing opportunities this spring for 100-percent disabled veterans to receive assistance in regard to a state sales tax exemption offered to them.
Mooney explained that under the terms of Senate Bill 415, a piece of state legislation that was signed into law in 2021, veterans who qualify for a total exemption from sales tax have until July 1, 2023 to officially register in order to continue receiving the exemption.
Mooney provided a copy of a statement from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, a portion of which says: "To continue using the sales tax exemption, 100-percent disabled veterans will be required toregister with the Oklahoma Veterans Registry. Veterans currently using the sales tax exemptionwill have until July 1, 2023, to complete a one-time registration verifying eligibility. All veteranswho receive a rating of 100 percent in the future will also be required to complete a one-timeregistration."
Senate Bill 415 was designed and intended to prevent fraudulent use of the sales tax exemption for 100-percent disabled veterans. In a statement issued by the Oklahoma Senate regarding the bill, the Senate author of the legislation, Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, voiced concern that it was possible thousands of people were fraudulently claiming the sales tax exemption.
Mooney provided several dates on which veterans can stop in between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Post 198, located on 6th Street in Pawhuska, and receive assistance from a representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. The dates are as follows: March 24, April 7, April 21, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16 and June 30.
If you have questions, you can contact Post 198 by telephone at 918-287-3636.