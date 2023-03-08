Carla Core Brown

It’s been written, “Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” I call the Tim and Jennifer Hough family a shining example of the happiness a loving, close-knit, faith in God family can bring!

As owners of one of Pawhuska’s newest businesses, Frikn Coffee, they have included a list of delicious pastries in their menu to partner well with their delectable coffee selections. Now, granted, I am not certain Tim’s mother’s cupcakes appear in the lineup, but a little birdie told me, these cupcakes are among Tim’s favorite desserts! The rest of the family will agree, this particular recipe has been around as long as anyone can remember and unanimously receives a Hough family two-thumbs-up!

Beverly Hough’s Cupcakes That Fill Themselves

(*In loving memory of Beverly Hough, who passed away in 2001)

1 pkg. chocolate cake mix

1- 8 0unce pkg. cream cheese

1/3 cup sugar

Dash of salt

1 egg, beaten

1 cup chocolate chips

Prepare cake mix as directed. Fill about 30 paper baking cups in muffin tin 1/3 full. Cream together cream cheese, sugar, salt, and egg. Add Chocolate chips last, stir in carefully. Add the cream cheese mixture to the 1/3 cup batter in the paper cup. Cover with remaining cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes.

Note: Jennifer shared their family always makes these cupcakes for birthdays and/or holidays and sometimes they might even use a different version. She said a red velvet cake mix or lemon cake mix pairs well with white chocolate chips. Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!