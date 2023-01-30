Masonic Lodge, Scouts to hold Valentine's meal

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Masonic Lodge No. 110 and Boy Scout Troop No. 43 are planning a Valentine's Day Steak Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Family Life Center of First United Methodist Church of Pawhuska. Advance tickets for adults will be $15 each. At the door, adult tickets will be $20 each. The charge for children aged 6-10 years will be $5, and children aged 5 years and younger will be admitted free of charge. The scouts will be selling tickets.

The menu for the dinner will include steaks, boneless chicken, potatoes, green beans, salad and a variety of desserts, including Turtle Cake.