LOCAL FLAVOR: Nancy Woodyard's egg casserole

Carla Core Brown

It is probably a safe wager to say most of us can name at least one individual who “wears many hats” within our community. You know the ones. They unselfishly donate their time and talents to serve on our behalf. They don’t hesitate to step up to volunteer when a helping hand is needed, or hold a position on a non-paying board. You can find them working inside the concession stand during an athletic event or donating food for Holy Week. The lists are long and sometimes endless for what those with a servant’s heart will do.

Nancy Woodyard was such a person. Many remember her as superintendent for her time at the helm of Pawhuska Public Schools. I remember her as my friend and fellow church member. I also remember her cooking skills. She was a gem. This week’s column is dedicated to her sweet memory.

NANCY’S EGG CASSEROLE

SAUCE:

Saute 6 slices of bacon (crumble bacon – save for topping)

1 package chipped beef

1/4 cup butter

2 – 4 oz. cans of sliced mushrooms

Add beef, butter, and 3/4 of the mushrooms, 1/2 cup of flour, salt & pepper into the bacon fat. Gradually add 1 quart of milk (looks like gravy).

Then, to scramble eggs, whisk 16 eggs, 1/4 tsp. of salt, remainder of mushrooms, 1 cup of Pet milk, and 1/4 cup butter, melted. Combine these ingredients and scramble eggs until soft.

TO ASSEMBLE: Cut 12 slices of Canadian bacon in half and place in the bottom of a 9” x 13” Pyrex pan. (Could substitute smoked ham). Then layer of eggs. Pour sauce over the entire casserole. Sprinkle bacon over the top. Bake at 275 degrees for one hour. Serve with fruit compote and sliced toasted bagels with cream cheese. Tip: This can be frozen ahead of time. If frozen, let thaw in your refrigerator until ready to cook. Now, how’s that for a little Local Flavor??!!