Siggins Memorial Clinic receives upgrades

A program of improvements is ongoing at Siggins Memorial Clinic, located in the 100 block of North Fifth St. in Barnsdall. The clinic is a key source of health services for residents of the town of about 1,000 people.

The improvements at the clinic include new wooden flooring to replace old carpet, new lobby furniture, new examination beds, a new EKG machine, a new generator, new countertops and faucets, and a new water fountain. Even as clinic and community leaders gathered on the morning of Jan. 4 to have a look at the results of the improvement project, more new lobby furniture was anticipated to be delivered later in the day.

The Barnsdall Development Corporation, along with major local employer NuCera Solutions, and the Osage Nation Foundation have all contributed financially to the project. Clinic Manager Candi Pitezel said rural health grant funds have also been used in support of the project.

Claud Rosendale, president of the Barnsdall Development Corporation, said he thought the old carpet in the clinic had to have been some three decades old, at least. He recalled the carpet was in place when he first arrived in Barnsdall in 1991. Clinic Manager Candi Pitezel said the new wooden flooring and other improvements seem to have a positive, reassuring effect on patients.

Siggins Memorial Clinic is served by Ascension Medical Group. Timothy D. Bushyhead, Doctor of Osteopathy, provides medical services at the Barnsdall clinic on Wednesdays and Fridays. Shelby Pope, an advanced-practice registered nurse, is at the clinic on Thursdays.

“Dr. Bushyhead offers home visits,” Pitezel said, explaining that if home visits are deemed medically necessary, the doctor gladly provides them to patients of the Siggins Memorial Clinic. “It’s something that he prides himself on.”

Bushyhead is board certified in Family Medicine and in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy. He offers primary medical care for persons of all ages.

Pope is board certified in Primary Care and has a special interest in chronic disease prevention and management.

Pitezel also noted that virtual (electronic) medical visits are provided, as well.

The clinic is situated just north of Main Street in Barnsdall on the east side of Fifth Street. It is open Monday through Friday. Call the clinic at 918-847-2558.