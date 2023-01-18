Seven Huskies receive All-District honors

Seven members of the 2022 Pawhuska High School football team have been selected for All-District honors in Oklahoma high school football district 2-8.

Quarterback Todd Drummond was chosen Offensive Player of the Year, and running back Tyrel Richardson was named Running Back of the Year. Drummond threw for 3,357 yards and 27 touchdowns. He ran for 588 yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. Richardson ran for 1,101 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 34 passes for 392 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Connor Easley was a First Team Offensive Line selection, Nathan Deatherage was a Second Team Offensive Line selection, and Trevor Rye received an Honorable Mention at Tight End.

On the defensive side, linebacker John Reed was chosen Linebacker of the Year for District 2-8, and Devon Bighorse was a First Team Defensive Line selection.

The Pawhuska Huskies were 6-5 during the 2022 season, including a playoff berth. The Huskies will be in Class 2A again during the 2023 season.