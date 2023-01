Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Pawhuska Board of Education on Jan. 9 recognized 2022-23 Honor Teachers. Pictured are, from left: Scott Laird, board president; Michelle Walker, Pawhuska High School Honor Teacher; Koren Alliston, Indian Camp Elementary School Honor Teacher; and Gerry Craun, Pawhuska Elementary School Honor Teacher. Not present, Hannah Thomas, Pawhuska Middle School Honor Teacher.