LOCAL FLAVOR: Ruby Duke's Salmon Puffs

Carla Core Brown

I am fairly certain many of us have given at least some thought to what legacy we will one day leave behind. Will we have made a long-lasting impact or will ours be only of material things to be read aloud at the reading of our last will and testament? Some, without a dime to their name, leave a very rich legacy because they lived a servant’s life and spread love unconditionally.

In the end, it really won’t matter on how many committees we served, offices we held, titles we were given, or awards we earned. In the end, others will remember our character and how we made them feel.

I know Ruby Duke accomplished many great things during her lifetime and was recognized by many for all the unselfish deeds of kindness she bestowed. I remember Ruby Duke for her sweet spirit and the way she always dressed with style and with such flair. One day, while the two of us were visiting, she shared a very basic piece of advice her mother had given her. I’ll long remember the simplicity and the endearing smile Ruby had when she said, “Pretty is as pretty does.” I could not agree more.

Today’s recipe is in memory of long-time resident, Ruby Duke. I cherish the time I spent with her and I treasure the legacy she left behind.

RUBY DUKE’S SALMON PUFFS

1 and ¼ cup drained salmon ¼ tsp. salt

½ cup buttermilk ½ cup flour

2 eggs ¼ tsp. baking soda

Combine the salmon, buttermilk, eggs, salt, flour, and baking soda. Mix together and shape into patties. Fry in oil, turning once, until brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

**Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!