Jan. 30 is absentee ballot request deadline

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching for the Feb. 14, 2023, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Town of Wynona Municipal General, Bartlesville I0304 Public Schools Special, Osage Hills C00357 Public Schools Special, Skiatook I0072 Public Schools Special and Woodland I09057 Public Schools Special Elections. Applications must be received by the Osage County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail or even email,” Chouteau said.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the Osage County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Chouteau reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036 or Osagecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Osage County Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska, OK, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.