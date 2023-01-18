Football Huskies receive team awards

Members of the 2022 Pawhuska High School football team received team awards Jan. 4, during a special program held at the Constantine Theater. Coaches and school administrators participated in presenting the awards. Head Football Coach Matt Hennesy was the emcee for the program.

John Reed received the Ormand Beach Award, which is the highest honor a Pawhuska football player can be named to receive. Members of the team voted on the Beach Award.

Todd Drummond and Tyrel Richardson received the Ultimate Huskie Award. Nathan Deatherage received the Huskie Pride Award. Devon Bighorse received the Duke Atterberry Scholarship. The Principal's Award went to Connor Easley.

John Reed was named Defensive Player of the Year for 2022. Todd Drummond and Tyrel Richardson were named Offensive Players of the Year.

Special Teams Player of the Year was Deacon Hendren, while Connor Easley was Offensive Lineman of the Year and Devon Bighorse was Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Deacon Hendren and Traven Richardson were co-winners of the Iron Man Award, and Nathan Deatherage and JoJo Hendren were co-winners of the "UNBREAKABLE" award.

Traven Richardson and Tahnahkeh Supernaw were winners of the Impact Offensive Player award, and Noah Willson and Elvernon White were the winners of the Impact Defensive Player award.

Corlin Cass and Logan Cass were the winners of the Impact Special Teams Player award, and Trevor Rye was named Most Improved DAWG.

The Most Improved Offensive Players were Kameron Long, Peyton Hunt and Canyon Hindman. The Most Improved Defensive Players were Elvernon White and Jackie Chuculate. The Most Improved Special Teams Players were Trenton Reese and Henry Matozo.

Offensive Hitmen of the Year were Tyrel Richardson and Jaydin Shaw. Defensive Hitmen of the Year were John Reed and Noah Willson.

The Offensive Newcomer of the Year was Tahnahkeh Supernaw, and the Defensive Newcomer of the Year was Lane Kyler. Comeback Player of the Year was Mason Snodgrass.

The Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year were Canyon Hindman and Denver Potts. The Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year were Christian Rowland and Will Sweeden.