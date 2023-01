ESA says thank-you to donors

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Alpha Zeta Chapter of ESA, I would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their support of our annual flag project. Because of our generous contributors, our chapter will continue with all of our philanthropic projects. Our donors include: Chandra Hough/State Farm, Sunset Ridge Gallery, Gilson Williams, Bob Davis, Dr. J.R. Priest, Gypsy Cowgirl, Big Bud's Dispensary, Bob & Shirley Roberts, Daylight Donuts, Frank & Marilyn Maher, Funky Pearl, Brady Jones, Bird Creek Nutrition, Danny & Shannae Ferguson, Crystal Carnivore, Sister's Attic, Bucking Flamingo/ Ben Johnson Museum, The Garden Center, Tallgrass Flowers, Simply Jane, Handy Grocery, Bluestem Dispensary/John Jech, Marilyn Cooper in memory of Evelyn Boyd, Prairie Cottage, Spurs & Arrows, Dr. Bob & Randi Chesbro.

Also, American Heritage Bank, Pawhuska Tire and Service Center, Charlie & Shirley Wadsworth, Harp Foods, Steven Venturi, K & M Services, Captured Moments, Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Farmers Insurance, Metcalf Feed, Subway, Election Board, Julia Wilson, MSM 107 Food Mart, Toby Bighorse, Mark & Cindy Helmer, Moody Construction, Helmer Oil, Ed & Sara Quinton, Mike & Sandie McCartney, David & Gail Shirley, Tri County Tech, Turquoise Lily, Lu King, Bill & Angie Bruce, Dancemaker Studio, Lee Ann Ammons, Ron & Debbie Reed, Taylor & Laura Reed, Dental Arts Pawhuska, Joe & Dottie Allen, Karen McKenney, Bruce & Sharon Hendren, James & Alma Hager, Dollhouse Road Brewing, Janette & Jerry Murray, Salt Creek Marketplace.

Also, Gary & Barbara Strahan, Jim & Kathy Scott, Moore Pipeline, Alan & Carla Brown, Jeff & Terri Bute, Pick Your Stitch, Merrit & Mona Jensen, Sally Hulse, Hensley Legal Service, Short Oil, Brad & Nina Smith, Blue Sky Bank, Pawhuska Tag Office, Benson Lumber, Cate Supply, Trigger's BBQ, Pioneer Woman, Allen Bros., Buffalo Jo's, El Jalisco, Dee Fugate and Dara, Carol Hayes, Ellen Weigant, Janet McGregor, 3 C's Wine Tasting, Tammy Baldauff, Emrich Aerial Spraying, Tedisue Witcraft, Criss & Becky Blackwood, Tolson Agency, Gary Strahan CPA, Saddle Shop, Elks Lodge, Jessica Lane Salon, Pawhuska Hospital, Gatrell 6 Enterprises LLC, Hometown Appliance, Formby Oil, Carter & Associates, Daniel Boone.

Sincerely, Linda Boone, Ways & Means Chairman, Alpha Zeta Chapter, ESA