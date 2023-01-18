Bid accepted for elevator replacement

The Pawhuska Board of Education on Jan. 9 accepted a bid for the replacement of a non-functioning elevator in the Junior High School building.

A firm identified as Access Elevator, Inc. offered the bid, which Superintendent David Cash said was valued at $42,129. Cash said work on the elevator replacement will likely begin as soon as all the needed parts can be delivered to Pawhuska. He suggested it might be eight weeks before the parts arrive.

The elevator that has been in place in the Junior High building needed repairs, and Pawhuska Public Schools in 2022 arranged for a company to put that elevator in working order. The elevator was supposed to be operational by Aug. 25, when the 2022-23 school year began; however, it malfunctioned on the first day of school.

The school district subsequently learned that parts were not available to repair the old elevator.

Pawhuska Public Schools received a complaint in November about failing to provide a safe environment at the Junior High for a student with cerebral palsy. The student was using the stairs in the building. The school district later said it made adjustments to allow the student to attend her classes on the ground floor.

The Board of Education also approved Jan. 9 a proposal from G&G Dozer for the demolition of the old grandstand structure at Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium on the Pawhuska Public Schools campus. The grandstand dates back to the 1930s and is an important local landmark, but it was reportedly beginning to crumble and posed a hazard to sports fans.

Superintendent Cash said the cost of the demolition aspect of the grandstand replacement project was estimated at $42,800, and the total project cost had been estimated at about $460,000. The new grandstand will be metal rather than stone and concrete, Cash said, noting that if the new structure were erected using stone the cost could run into the millions of dollars.

The sandstone from the old Ormand Beach grandstand is to be kept and used on special projects; for instance, the construction of an honor wall.

Cash also said the name of the stadium – Ormand Beach – will remain the same. Ormand Beach was an All State fullback at Pawhuska High School in the late 1920s. He subsequently played college football at the University of Kansas, and then became a star in Canadian professional football. He died suddenly at the age of 27, as a result of an industrial accident in the city of Sarnia, Ontario, where he worked as an engineer and played for the Sarnia Imperials.

The high school football stadium in Pawhuska is named after Beach, and an annual award is given in his name to an outstanding player on the Pawhuska High team. The players, not the coaches, vote on the award. John Reed, Dalton Hurd, Bryce Drummond, Hunter Reed and Price Perrier are the five most-recent winners of the Ormand Beach Award.