John Free Jr. shares broiled hamburger recipe

Carla Core Brown

It is funny how sometimes we can remember something and it’s crystal clear and other times we can’t remember squat! Strange how that works but it seems to be a common thread of human experience.

The memory of receiving the following recipe is one of those that falls into the crystal clear category. John Free Jr. and I were both attending college at OSU. It was in the 1970s, so as some would say, “Back in the day….” He told me his mom had recently made broiled hamburgers. (I had never even heard of broiled hamburgers!) He told me it was one of the favorites of Rayma Bivins Free and her sisters. John graciously shared his mom’s recipe with me. Additionally, another fact that’s crystal clear, time has not changed the Free family’s penchant for making Rayma’s recipe.

MOTHER B’S BROILED HAMBURGERS

1 lb. of hamburger meat

½ cup ketchup

1 Tablespoon mustard

1 Tablespoon horseradish

1 med. chopped onion

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Dash of salt/pepper

1 bag of hamburger buns

**Mix all together. Take a spoonful of the meat mixture and spoon onto one of the burger bun halves with the meat on the top. Place on a cookie sheet and put in the broiler until it is golden brown or to taste. John said, “Keep a close watch!” Makes 8-10 open-faced buns. Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!