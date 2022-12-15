Historical Society museum to hold drawing

The Osage County Historical Society Museum, 700 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska, has announced it will hold a Pendleton Blanket Drawing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The drawing is to be at the museum, and proceeds from the event are to benefit the museum.

According to a description provided by the museum, there are only 50 tickets for the drawing. Tickets are $20 apiece.

Garrett Hartness, of the museum, said there will be one winner and that winner will receive one blanket. The winner will, however, be given his or her choice of three styles of blanket – styles referred to by the names “Fairfax,” “Grey Horse” and “Ralston.”

To find out if any tickets remain unsold, and to possibly buy a ticket over the phone, call the museum at 918-287-9119. Or you may visit the museum in person and possibly buy a ticket. The museum said that ticketholders do not need to be present at the drawing to win.

The bestselling non-fiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the movie being made based on the book have reportedly helped to spur an increase in demand for Pendleton Blankets.

The result is that the blankets are harder to find, as well as more expensive. Blanket size is 64 inches by 79 inches, and the composition of them is 82 percent wool and 18 percent cotton. They are cleaned by dry cleaning only.

2023 Heroes and Legends Class named

The Osage County Historical Society’s board of directors has also announced that the members of the 2023 Heroes and Legends of Osage County class have been chosen.

The honorees are to be John D. Free of Pawhuska (posthumously); Dr. James Graham of Fairfax; Archie Mason of Pawhuska; Kathryn Swan of Pawhuska; and Major General Clarence L. Tinker of Pawhuska (posthumously).

The banquet for the honorees will not be until May of 2023. More information about the honorees and the banquet will be forthcoming between now and May.