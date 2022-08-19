Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves

Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19, saying that the eastbound portion of Highway 60 had been closed at 8:08 a.m. due to a fatality accident. Traffic was being diverted north onto Oklahoma Highway 18, the Patrol said.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said Hargraves was thought to be on his way to work when a two-vehicle accident occurred. Hargraves was Captain over Patrol and Investigations for the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Virden said. Hargraves was also a fireman and served on the Shidler Board of Education. Virden said Hargraves was a career law-enforcement officer, whose mother had also been jail administrator and an investigator for the Osage County S.O.

"He was a phenomenal guy," Virden said. "I can't even begin to tell you how big a gap he's going to leave in our office."

The sheriff said Hargraves had recently been involved in planning security classes to be offered free of charge to school districts.

"It's just a sad, horrible, horrible, horrible deal no matter how you look at it," Virden said. "I would have never seen this coming."

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information is available.