State Sen. Coleman: Contact my office if we can help

Sen. Bill Coleman

They say if you don’t like the weather in Oklahoma, just wait a minute and it’ll change. We are no strangers to extreme weather and this spring and summer have proven that. Unfortunately, while our part of the state usually avoids damaging weather, we weren’t so lucky with this latest round. Far Eastern Osage County and the part of our Senate district in Tulsa County got hit hard and sustained substantial damage and some areas were still without power as I wrote this.

If you’re among the families that have been impacted and you need any help locating resources or other assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact our office. You can also call 2-1-1, which is a statewide program that connects people to various charities or services to meet their needs. They can get you connected with local charities offering meals, groceries, clothes, toiletries, assistance with utilities and so forth.

I want to give a huge thank-you to our first responders and line workers who have been working around the clock to ensure everyone’s safe, clear trees and other debris, and get power restored as quickly as possible. These heroes work tirelessly, and we are so grateful for their dedication, as well as that of all the volunteers who have given their time to help their neighbors.

On Wednesday, I returned to the Capitol for a meeting of the Jim Thorpe Building Repair Expenditure Oversight Committee. Much like the Capitol had before its incredible renovation, the 84-year-old Jim Thorpe building has fallen into disarray over the decades and needs to be repaired and remodeled to meet the needs of today’s workforce. The Legislature approved a $70-million bond issue last year for the extensive renovations. The building houses mostly the state Corporation Commission, but also has some staff from the Department of Public Safety, the American Legion, the Arts Council, and the OMES Training Center, along with storage for the Attorney General’s Office and the State Election Board. The building has nearly 159,000 net rentable square feet, of which 13,000 are vacant. It was built in 1938, during the administration of Gov. E.W. Marland, Ponca City oilman and former congressman.

Construction hasn’t started yet but will be getting underway this year, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2026. Unlike the Capitol renovation that went floor by floor, shuffling staff from one area to another throughout construction, the Jim Thorpe Building will be completely vacated to speed up the process. It’ll be a beautiful structure and better meet the needs of a modern workforce once completed.

Friday, June 30, I’m going to be meeting with the Ponca City Hospital, along with other area elected officials to discuss the current state of the healthcare industry.

We were scheduled to convene in special session Monday, June 26 to override the governor’s veto of HB 1005X, which extends the motor vehicle registration compacts for a year that are set to expire at the end of the year, along with SB 26X, which seeks to do the same thing with the tobacco compacts. Our colleagues across the rotunda have already approved HB 1005X but would need to vote on the Senate bill once we do. Rules were approved in both chambers to extend the special session through July 31 for any additional work we might need to address.

Thank you again for allowing me to represent Senate District 10. If I can be of any assistance, please call me at 405-521-5581 or email Bill.Coleman@oksenate.gov.