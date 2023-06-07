There's no shame in sorta-homemade

Carla Core Brown

At times, trolling for an easy-peasy recipe and reeling in a trophy-sized catch can be a liberating experience. While the recipe may not have come from great-great grandmother’s recipe box or the last church pot-luck dinner, there’s absolutely nothing shameful in throwing together a little “sorta-homemade” side dish.

It’s doubtful the recipe police will show up and confiscate your contribution to the dinner table. Therefore, I’d like to give a shout out to a simple, store-bought jar of corn relish for what one might care to pass off as a little “home-cookin’.”

Granted, you may use any brand of corn relish you please for this delectable dish. For my salad, I’m touting this far-better-than-ordinary brand -- Stonewall Kitchen.

CORN AND BLACK BEAN SALAD

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz.) jar Stonewall Kitchen Spicy Corn Relish

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 ripe avocado

¾ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

4 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, cut into ¼ -inch cubes

2 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Combine all ingredients, toss and serve. Now how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR??!!