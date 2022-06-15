Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Osage County rancher and member of the Pawhuska High School Class of 1967 Ron Reed is calling members of the Class of 1967 for a spur of the moment "last roundup" of the class on June 30 at the Dirty Laundry Saloon in Pawhuska. The meeting time will be 11 a.m. The class motto is "To strive, to seek, to find and not to yield." Mr. Reed said the "Lead Cowgirl" for the event will be Hallie Hayes. This will be a 55th anniversary meeting for the Class of 1967. Reed, who is noted for a fun-loving streak that he applies to building up his community, is shown here in a moment where he was wearing a humorous turkey hat, labeled "Eat Beef."