Pawhuska Educational Trust awards scholarships

The Pawhuska Educational Trust held its annual meeting on May 24, and awarded $55,000 in scholarships to 23 seniors and 27 alumni from Pawhuska High School.

The Trust Fund was founded in 1971 in order to assist PHS students with the cost of higher education. Only interest and earnings from the original and continual donations are used for scholarships. By not spending the principal, more scholarships benefit additional students each year.

Donations to the trust may be made in lieu of flowers to honor friends and family. The families of those honored will always be notified of your generous donation. Send donations to Blue Sky Bank, Box 27, Pawhuska, OK 74056 or simply leave them at the drive-through window. The Board of Directors noted that one of the most attractive reasons for giving to the Pawhuska Trust is your contribution will continue to work for Pawhuska students from year to year. Contributions are tax deductible.

2022 Seniors that received scholarships are: J.J. Brace, Jesse Carr, Kaylor Cheves, Jaiden Crawford, Dalton Hurd, Linaye Jeffers, Lily Jones, Cooper Kyler, Jack Long, Karlie Long, Aubrey Martin, Leah McCann, Cadi McLain, Leah McNeil, Channler Moen, Jordan Nelson, Piper Pryor, Ryck Quillen, Madison Quinton, Gianna Sieke, A.J. Soliano, Ne’Vaeh Taylor and Lesharo Wildcat.

PHS alumni receiving scholarships are: Blake Allen, Jozelyn Brace, Shelby Bute, Gavin Camargo, Bryan Lane Cosby, Tatyana Curry, Laurel Davis, Darienne Frye, Evan Frye, Mersadez Gibson, Shelby Haught, Bailey Henley, Cassidi Hindman, Hunter Hurd, Krista Jester, Holton Justus, Trudy Kerby, Easton Kirk, Tanner Kyler, Deborah Long, Colt Manning, Susan Martin, Sarah McNeil, Michelle Miller, Price Perrier, Baylee Sutherland and Isaiah Walker.

In 2022, the Pawhuska Educational Trust Fund lost two long-time board members. On Feb. 21, 2022, Jim Wilson passed away and on May 18, 2022, Stratford "Strat" Tolson passed. Mr. Tolson was one of the original founders of the Trust. Both men were devoted board members for many years and were proud to be able to help Pawhuska graduates with their education. The Trust said that Mr. Wilson and Mr. Tolson will be greatly missed by the Board of Directors.