Stacey Dawson And Puppets

Stacey Dawson, the 4-H/Family and Consumer Science educator for Oklahoma State University Extension in Osage County, recently gave a puppet presentation to children at the Pawhuska Public Library. The presentation was an element of the Library's Summer Reading Program for 2022. Dawson presented "Rusty the Respectful Raccoon" and "Roy the Responsible Rabbit."