County voters have key choices to make

As Osage County voters mark their June 28 party primary ballots, they will be making decisions about two county commissioner seats — the District 1 seat and the District 3 seat.

District 1 Commissioner Randall Jones is seeking re-election. He has three opponents in the June 28 Republican Party primary. The opposing candidates are John Brazee, Clay Hughs, and Everett Piper.

If none of the four wins a majority of at least 50 percent plus one on June 28, the top two vote-getters will face one another in a runoff Aug. 23.

There is one Democratic Party candidate for the District 1 Commissioner seat. That candidate is Thomas Trumbly. He will not be on the Democratic Party primary ballot because he is unopposed at the party primary stage.

District 3 Commissioner Darren McKinney is not running for re-election. Six candidates, three Republicans and three Democrats, are running for the seat.

Republican candidates for District 3 County Commissioner include Joshua Bennett, Charlie Cartwright, and Chad Ray.

Democratic candidates for District 3 Commissioner include Jimmy Grigg, Ted S. Smith, and Joe Williams.

There will be runoffs Aug. 23 for any races in which no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote plus one.

There will be no candidates on the party primary ballots in Osage County for County Assessor, County Treasurer, or District Attorney because the incumbent office holders are seeking re-election and they are unopposed.

Ed Quinton Jr. will continue to be County Assessor. Sally Hulse will continue to be County Treasurer. Mike Fisher will continue to be District Attorney.

The offices of County Clerk, County Court Clerk, Sheriff, and District 2 Commissioner are not up for determination in the 2022 election cycle. Determinations regarding those offices were made in 2020.

Voters casting absentee ballots should remember to have their ballots notarized before submitting them to the Osage County Election Board, unless they qualify for an exemption. For all questions about absentee ballots, contact the Osage County Election Board for guidance.

