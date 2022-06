Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Trigger's

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Trigger's BBQ Ribbon Cutting

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, June 6 for Trigger's BBQ, located at 414 Kihekah Avenue. Pictured are, from left, Sandy Henley, Shawn Munoz, Christi McNeil, Jenny Perrier, Gay Kincaid, Sam Stoner, Tylan Kincaid, Janey Ronck, Janice Kincaid, Paul Ronck, Ashlee Sharp, Zaylee Mae Sharp, Chris Kincaid, Steve Tolson, Cloe Hendren, Baylee Dingman, and Reba Bueno-Conner.